Ceremony begins at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 25 in the Crookston High School gymnasium.

HB Sound & Light Technology will livestream the Crookston High School Class of 2020 commencement ceremony in the CHS gymnasium beginning at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 25.

Access the livestream at https://www.hbsound.com/chs

The traditional commencement ceremony in late May was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Saturday’s event will be scaled back, as well, due to the pandemic. Each graduate is permitted to invite two guests, and local media will handle the photography near the stage by taking a photograph of every graduate when they pause for a couple seconds and look toward the cameras while receiving their diploma.

Senior mural reflects the pandemic as well

The CHS Class of 2020’s senior mural, a tradition for graduating classes at the high school, also obviously reflects the impact the pandemic had on the spring of their senior year. All that remains is for the graduates to sign their names on the mural, located on a wall at CHS. They’ll sign their names on the face mask being worn by the graduate depicted in the mural after graduation rehearsal at 9 a.m. on Friday, July 24.

Usually, the seniors lead the mural effort, but since they weren’t around this spring, art teacher Gary Stegman led the effort.