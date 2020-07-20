Perhaps the most dramatic one posted on the Times' Facebook page is one by Leah Dufault.

From the Thompson, North Dakota area to Crookston and continuing on to Maple Lake, as a major weather front rolled through the region late Friday afternoon and into the early evening, Crookston Times’ readers looked skyward, took photos and shared their best ones with the Times’ Facebook page.

Perhaps the most dramatic photo taken just east of Crookston at 5:20 p.m. Friday, is this one, taken by Leah Dufault. She posted one that she had edited, so at the Times’ request she sent this original image as well.