They're conducted in Crookston, East Grand Forks and McIntosh.

Polk County Public Health has resumed Foot Care Clinics

The schedule is as follows:

• Crookston: 2nd and 4th Wednesday of each month

Call 281-3385 to schedule an appointment

• East Grand Forks: 1st and 3rd Wednesday of each month

Call 281-3385 to schedule an appointment

• McIntosh: 1st and 3rd Thursday of each month.

Call 218 563-2010 to schedule an appointment