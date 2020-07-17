U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota recently co-introduced legislation that will help raise awareness about the importance of donating plasma during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The expanded access program for convalescent plasma, an investigational treatment for COVID-19, involves giving patients with a coronavirus infection an infusion of antibody-rich plasma from someone who has recovered from the virus.

The Plasma Donation Awareness Act will require the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services to conduct a public awareness campaign about the importance of plasma donation during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The coronavirus pandemic is a national public health crisis, and it’s critical we work together to fight the virus,” Klobuchar said. “This legislation would help raise awareness about the importance of donating plasma as we work toward finding a vaccine and developing treatments.”

People who have recovered from COVID-19 have antibodies to the disease in their blood, which may help fight the virus. Thousands of patients have participated nationwide.

All members of the Minnesota delegation recently called on citizens who have fully recovered from coronavirus to donate plasma and help fight the virus.