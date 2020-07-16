Elwood J, Peterson, age 86 of White Bear Lake, formerly of Rancho Mirage, CA passed away July 12, 2020.

Elwood James “Cal” Peterson was born in Granite Falls, Minnesota on August 9, 1933, and passed away on July 12, 2020. Cal’s family will gather for a private memorial service in Granite Falls on Thursday, July 16th. Rest in peace, Cal, we will miss you and will always treasure the many memories of our time together.

He was baptized and confirmed at Granite Falls Lutheran Church and graduated from Granite Falls High School, class of 1952 (Go Kilowatts!). He enlisted in the United States Navy. His years aboard the aircraft carrier USS Midway (CVA 41) took him around the world, fueling his passion for travel and his desire to learn about other people and cultures. He attended the Chicago School of Arts and began his career at Marshall Fields before moving to Burlington, Iowa. His subsequent career as an interior design professional in California allowed him to continue traveling world-wide. He also enjoyed many adventurous travels and cruises over the years with his friend Joyce. Several years after his retirement in Rancho Mirage, California, Cal began to spend the summer months enjoying the beautiful view from his high-rise condo close to downtown Minneapolis. He made the decision to move permanently to Minnesota and made his home in White Bear Lake. Cal greatly enjoyed many family gatherings during his time in Minnesota.

Cal is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Effie (Sween) Peterson, cousin Arvid Krogstad, and many aunts and uncles.

He is survived by his cousins Donald (Vera) Finnes, Roger (Judi) Finnes, and Owen Larson, children and grandchildren of his cousins, and friend Joyce. His final days were spent peacefully in his beautiful home, as he desired.

