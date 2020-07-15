Prizes will be awarded in multiple categories

Thursday, August 20, the University of Minnesota Crookston and the Crookston Classic Cruisers will host a Golden Eagle Classic Cruise from 6 to 7 p.m. Join in by decorating your yard, driveway, garage, or by hosting a tailgate during the event.

Crookston residents sign up here: z.umn.edu/GoldenEagleClassicCruise. Prizes will be awarded for the following categories: (1) best maroon and gold, (2) best yard or driveway decor using the “I AM CROOKSTON” theme, or (3) best dressed Golden Eagle. Each participating tailgate, upon registering, will get an I AM CROOKSTON sign.

The Crookston Classic Cruisers have been cruising through Crookston and area communities every Thursday for weeks now, and with Ox Cart Days being suspended to some extent due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Minnesota Crookston, the Classic Cruisers, and the Ox Cart Planning Committee thought this would be a great way to showcase the community, the University, and of course share some Maroon and Gold spirit.

Sign up before Wednesday, August 19 and the cruisers will be sure to cruise past your place, showcase our Classic Cruisers, and have a little fun.

On a side note, for those hosting a yard party/tailgate consider following the State of Minnesota’s Stay Safe gathering guidelines: https://mn.gov/covid19/for-minnesotans/stay-safe-mn/faq.jsp

For more information on the Golden Eagle Classic Cruise, contact Michelle Christopherson, UMN Crookston director of outreach and engagement, at mchristo@umn.edu or 281 8369.