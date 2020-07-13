River View Sanitation purchased the former Del Monte farm shop from Seneca Foods.

River View Sanitation has a new maintenance shop in Sleepy Eye. In mid-May they purchased the former Del Monte farm shop from Seneca Foods.

“We purchased 3.12 acres from Seneca,” said Brent Kucera, River View Sanitation owner and president. “Our property includes the former farm shop building, that is 17,000 square feet in size, and a cold storage building that is 6,300 square feet — we’ll be looking to rent that out.”

The property also has plenty of space for storage of dumpsters.

“With this shop we have moved all our maintenance work to Sleepy Eye and all recycling work to our shop in New Ulm,” said Kucera. “I’ll keep my office in New Ulm and my wife Rachel will work in the office here in Sleepy Eye. It will be good to have one of the owners in each location.”

In addition to working on their trucks in the new shop, Kucera said they also added machine to bend metal for repairing dumpsters.

Kucera said the company currently has 26 employees, but expects to add maintenance employees at the Sleepy Eye location.