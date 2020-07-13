Pandemic leads to an increase in activities relating to unemployment benefits

Possibly due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic and greatly increased claims for unemployment assistance, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office reports that in recent days several more reports have been made from residents involving fraudulent bank deposits.

If you receive any solicitation to deposit unemployment checks or provide personal bank account information so that funds can be electronically deposited for an independent third party, you are advised to not release any personal information and report the incident to the PCSO by calling 281-0431.