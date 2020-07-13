The Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) recently released the results of the fall planning survey for families.

Over the past several weeks, MDE conducted an informal survey of Minnesota families on their experience with distance learning this past spring as well as their thoughts on the 2020-21 school year.

Between the time when the survey opened June 15, 2020 and when it closed July 6, 2020, MDE collected more than 130,000 completed responses.

“We deeply appreciate and value the overwhelming response we received from our families,” said Mary Cathryn Ricker, MDE commissioner. “Our educators worked tirelessly this spring to create distance learning plans in just eight days, rethinking the way they educate and connect with our students in order to keep them healthy and safe. As we plan for the upcoming school year, we will listen to the experiences of our families, teachers and students and the advice of public health experts to determine a safe path forward.”

The survey showed that 64 percent of respondents selected that they would feel comfortable sending their students back to school this fall. Of those who said they’d be comfortable sending their student(s) back to school this fall, 94 percent would send their student(s) back to school full time.

Less than 12 percent of respondents said they would not feel comfortable sending their student(s) back to school.

However, of the respondents who answered they would not feel comfortable sending their student(s) back to school, more than 83 percent cited concerns about public health a reason why they would not feel comfortable.

The survey also asked respondents about what went well during distance learning and what was challenging. The most common selections for what went well during distance learning include, “access to the Internet,” “access to technology” and “good communication from teacher(s).”

The most common selections for what was challenging during distance learning include, “student(s) didn’t feel empowered to work on their own,” “student(s) experiencing new mental health challenges due to COVID-pandemic” and “hard to understand lessons.”

MDE has previously stated it will make an announcement for the 2020-21 school year no later than the week of July 27, 2020.

This survey is just one of MDE’s many public engagement efforts to seek feedback from students families, educators and school staff on the distance learning experience this spring.

Learn more on the MDE Web site at www.education.state.mn.us.

