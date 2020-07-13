The Munn’s Jewelry sign came down off the Fournet Building last week and went to its rightful owner, Ivan Fisher, thanks to building owner Jeff Evers.

Fisher owned Munn’s for 40 years and was an intern there for 11 years before becoming a watchmaker and goldsmith.

Fisher has talked about taking the sign for 10 years and was thankful that Evers took the time to connect with him and give him the sign.

“I’m proud that he’s taking the time to do this for the community, too,” Fisher added, talking about the Fournet’s renovations.

Ivan says Lala will repaint the letters on the sign and he hopes to hang it in their garage and light it up soon.

Ivan’s daughter, Brenda Kuznik, and son-in-law, Paul, also made the trip to retrieve the sign.