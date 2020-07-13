Not much information released about the incident from law enforcement, responding agencies.

Crookston Fire Department responded to a request for mutual aid to a one-vehicle car fire that occurred on Saturday at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Highway 2 near Fisher.

Crookston firefighter Justin Johnson told the Times that they were able to extinguish the fire, but had no other information.

The Times also contacted the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and City of Fisher, but received no further information.