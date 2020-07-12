The Sleepy Eye Lions Club has decided to cancel the Dad's Belgium Waffle event for this year.

After careful consideration, the club decided the risk for the guests, and also for all the people that need to work the event, is too great.

All the ticket buyers’ money will be returned to them from the Lion Member that sold them the ticket. If you do not receive your reimbursement, please call Lion Russ Sorensen at 507-794-7549 or 507-227-7693. Thank you for always supporting the Lion's Club, wherever you go.