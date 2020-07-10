I want to thank the 35 lifeguards for their hard work and dedication to helping us provide a pool for all of you.

As I write this article, we have had a stretch of hot and humid days. So, first and foremost, I want to thank the 35 lifeguards for their hard work and dedication to helping us provide a pool for all of you. Also, a shout out to Steve Lingen and the Park and Rec Department for all the time they have put into making sure that the pool is working properly and looking great! As well as everyone at the city office for all you do behind the scenes to help make the pool run smoothly. We have had a great start to the 2020 season despite the late start.

Just a reminder about a few things. We have three sessions that run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., and 4 to 6 p.m. You can only choose one session a day. Daily admission is $4 a person using cash or check only (no credit or debit cards accepted) and you will need to provide your name along with a phone number and the number of people in your group. No reservations are required as it is first come first served. You may also purchase a family pass ($140) to include members of immediate family in your household, or individual passes ($80) or punch cards (10 punches) for Sleepy Eye residents ($30) or non-residents ($35).

SEFAC is open seven days a week, weather permitting — any closings will be posted on our Facebook page, posted on the door of the SEFAC, or found on our voicemail by calling 794-9501. Lap swim and water aerobics has been very popular and we are happy to serve these individuals from 8 to 9 a.m. and 6:15 to 7:15 p.m., with lap swim on M/F and water aerobics on Tu/W/Th. The cost is $3 per visit or you can purchase a punch card for $30 and get 10 punches. We have accepted a few private parties at this time, with a cost of $150 per hour to rent the pool and pay $11/guard needed for the party. We are not able to offer swimming lessons like we have in the past due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

A few rules that need to be repeated are: When waiting in line for the session of your choice, please keep social distancing in mind. We have provided circles for you to stand in to help with this process. When we first open for each session we ask that paying customers stand on the right side, and those who have purchased passes and punch cards stand on the left side, to help get people in faster to enjoy the pool. Lifejackets, arm floaties, puddle jumpers are allowed only in the splash pool. No toys, to include snorkels, balls, pool toys, etc. You may bring a chair, goggles, towels, but please limit items brought to the pool area. Once inside please keep social distancing within the facility including when standing in line for the diving boards and when using the slides. When waiting in line for the slides we ask that you stand on the platforms instead of the steps of the slide and once the person has moved off the platform in front of you, you may proceed up. If no one is on a platform then keep going until there is someone ahead of you and stop. The handicap ramp is to be used to enter or exit the pool and is not to be played on.

When entering or exiting the facility during the session please use the divider and enter on the right of the divider as you come into the facility and exit on the right of the divider as you leave. Restrooms are open until 10 minutes before the session ends to allow for cleaning. Everyone should exit the facility by using the big gate on the west side of the pool when leaving at the end of each session, to help with the social distancing. Hand sanitizer is provided for you when you enter and exit. Masks are not required but recommended when not in the pool.

We are also providing a concession stand with items sold in wrappers or containers. We will continue providing this service as long as everyone does their part by throwing any garbage away using the many garbage cans and red bins provided on the grounds throughout the facility...thank you!

We are excited to offer a couple night swims again this year. Saturday, July 11 will be our first night and it will go from 6:15 to 8:15 p.m. The second night swim will be Wednesday, July 22 from 7:15 to 9:15 p.m. Passes and punch cards will not be available. Everyone will be asked to pay $4 and the money raised will be put towards the renovation of our slides. We look forward to hosting both of these evenings of night swim and if successful will try to host a couple more in August! We look forward to seeing you at SEFAC!