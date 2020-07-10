It turned out to be one of the most memorable days in the short history of the Wabasso Jaxx amateur baseball team recently, as the Jaxx swept an afternoon doubleheader with Sacred Heart and Granite Falls to earn their first Cornbelt League victories in franchise history.

The afternoon in Wabasso featured a pair of thrilling contests.

In the first game, a back-and-forth contest brought high drama to the later innings, before the Jaxx earned a walk-off, 6-5 win over the Sacred Heart Saints.

In the next game, Wabasso dominated the Granite Falls Killowatts in a 5-0 shutout.

The Jaxx wasted no time in getting off to a fast start in the first game against the Saints. The home team scored three runs in the second inning, including a two-run home run over the right-center field fence off of the bat of Sam Guetter. It was Guetter’s second home run of the season.

Wabasso brought the bats all game, pounding out 12 hits total, which helped them remain in command for much of the game.

Devan Liebl was the starter on the mound for Wabasso and he was in control throughout. Liebl grinded through eight innings, giving up four runs and striking out three.

Sacred Heart scored two runs in the sixth inning, a run in the eighth and a run in the ninth to tie the score at five.

In the bottom of the ninth, Sam Guetter and Bryant Haas reached base, and CJ Theis was walked intentionally to load the bases.

With two outs in the inning, Carter Guetter strode to the plate and promptly delivered a shot down the left field line that landed for a hit and walked it off for the home team.

For Wabasso offensively, Sam Guetter was 3-for-5 with a home run, CJ Theis went 2-for-3 with a double and two walks, and Carter Guetter was 3-for-5 with the game-winning hit.

The second game of the doubleheader was defined by a singular pitching performance by Wabasso’s Kyle Lechner. Lechner got the nod against a Granite Falls Killowatts team that no-hit the Jaxx twice last season.

In a reversal of fortunes, Lechner delivered the dominating pitching performance. Lechner was overpowering from the very first pitch, and shut down the Killowatts bats all afternoon.

Wabasso was enjoying a 5-0 lead when Lechner struck out his 10th batter of the night to finish off the victory in the ninth. Lechner threw all nine innings while surrendering only three hits. It was the first complete game shutout in Wabasso Jaxx history.