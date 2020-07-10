The 4th of July was almost normal in Sleepy Eye.

The way I experience life has changed a lot over the last four months. I work from home — which is much more pleasant and efficient than I realized it would be, but also pretty lonely. I like to talk. I like to talk a lot. (You can take that both ways — I like it a lot, and I like to do the actual talking a lot of the time.)

Google meetings keep us in touch, but you have to wait your turn to talk and it is supposed to be something relevant. I like meetings; I like meetings more in person, so we can enjoy some idle chitchat.

Oh well, I think that is gone for a while longer. Our parent company wants to keep us safe and healthy — which means continuing to work from home for now.

So, if you come to our office, the door is locked. But we are working and ready to take care of business and gather news. Instead of coming to see us, pick up the phone and give us a call, 794-3511, or send an email.

Other than my day to day existence, what made me think of this?

It was our “almost normal” 4th of July in Sleepy Eye. I drove around and took some pictures of the way we celebrate. I drove through Sportsmen’s Park — it was packed with campers, just like every 4th of July.

I went to the fireworks (and maybe it was wishful thinking) but I thought people were spread out between family groups, just a little more than other years, enjoying something normal while also being mindful of the health of those around them and with them. With the heat, humidity and mosquitos, it was definitely our normal fireworks show!