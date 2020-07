Polk County recorded its third death from COVID-19 after it was announced by the Minnesota Department of Health Thursday. As of July 9, the county had 86 active virus cases including five new cases.

75 cases are also out of isolation.

In the state of Minnesota, there are currently 40,163 positive cases, 5 new deaths and 705,440 tests have been completed.

There have been 1,490 total deaths from the virus in Minnesota.