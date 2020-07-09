The 80th playing of the Palmer Kise Invitational will take place this weekend (July 11-12) at the Redwood Falls Golf Club.

Round one will be Saturday with the final round being played Sunday (36-hole event).

Members of the public are welcome to come and enjoy the festivities.

With three birdies in the final nine holes, Springfield native Johnny Larson held off Redwood’s own Eric Anderson and Dean Wilson to capture the 79th Annual Palmer Kise Invitational held July 13-14, 2019 at the Redwood Falls Golf Club.

The win was the seventh for Larson who edged Anderson by firing a final nine three-under 32 to win by a single stroke (135-136).