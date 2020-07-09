Mark Waskey, age 69, of Granite Falls passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Funeral Service will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Wing-Bain Funeral Home in Granite Falls, Minnesota. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service with interment at Granite Falls City Cemetery.

Mark Steven Waskey was born in Montevideo, Minnesota, on August 15, 1950 to Ed and Elaine (Johnson) Waskey. The family moved to North Minneapolis in 1953. Mark was baptized and confirmed in the Christian faith. He worked at several warehouses and Ben Franklin. His last job was the carwash on Broadway in North Minneapolis where he loved to bring home the treasures he would find.

Mark loved fishing for Walleye, cooking, hunting, and every spring you would find him searching the milkweed for monarch caterpillars. He loved watching them make chrysalis’s and emerge as a beautiful Monarch butterflies. Mark was a jokester. He loved to make everyone around him laugh and rarely took a picture just smiling; he had to make a silly face. Mark was an avid bowler for many years and loved to compete. During football season, you would find Mark rooting for his beloved Green Bay Packers. Mark loved to help others and was always tinkering with something. A city boy by birth, Mark made the decision, 20 years ago, to become a country boy and he never looked back. The small town life fit him well.

Mark took his last breath in this world and first breath in heaven on Wednesday, July, 1, 2020. He passed away at home, peacefully with his family around him.

Mark is survived by his brother, Kirk (Cindy) Waskey, Sister-in-law, Cheri Ayd, son; Mark Hershberger (Tifany), 4 grandchildren; Arieanna, Mark Jr, Isaiah, and Elanna Hershberger, several cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother; Mike Waskey, sister; Kris Waskey, special friend; Maxine Hershberger, and dear friend, Bruce Abernathy.

