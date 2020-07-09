Kelly Diane Mandour, of Fargo, passed away peacefully Monday, June 22, 2020 in her home at the age of 56. A private family funeral service was held on Monday, June 29th at the J. H. Lynner Funeral Home. Interment was in the Clarkfield Lutheran Cemetery. A Celebration of Life was held in the North Park in Clarkfield.

Kelly was born Kelly Diane Jorgenson on April 14th, 1964 to Beulah and Dennis Jorgenson in Clarkfield, Minnesota. The youngest of four children, Kelly grew up on the family farm, graduated from Clarkfield High School, and went on to get her nursing degree from Anoka Ramsey Community College and found her calling as a Licensed Practical Nurse.

Kelly met her husband, Mohamed Mandour, while on vacation in Las Vegas in 1987. The couple were married shortly thereafter in a small ceremony on Christ-mas Day in 1988 on the family farm. They welcomed their beloved son, Adam Michael Mandour, on April 26, 1989, while living in Northridge, CA. After surviving the 1994 North-ridge earthquake, Kelly and her family moved backed to Minnesota in 1995 and settled in Woodbury.

Kelly loved being up at the family cabin on West MacDonald Lake, which she had been going to since she was a very young girl. She enjoyed visiting all the family cabins, get-togethers around the firepit, cruising around the lake, going into Vergas for a hamburger, and seeing all her nieces and nephews and extended family, whom she cherished dearly.

Kelly also enjoyed traveling, especially with her siblings and their spouses on epic trips to Mexico, France, and lastly Washington, D.C. for the wedding of her goddaughter, Anna.

Kelly loved spending time with her family and had a special relationship with her dad, Dennis, especially in his later years. She would call to check on him every day and always made sure she was there on the holidays to help cook dinner for the family. There were also many late-night talks with her brother Michael, and many fun times with her big sister Denise, who always looked out for her. Kelly would also speak often of her mother, Beulah, and her sister, Debbie, both of whom were gone too soon. But most of all, Kelly loved her son Adam beyond belief. He was the light of her eyes, and she was always so happy and glowing when she spent time with him as a child and as he got older. She was enormously proud of the young man he became and was blessed to meet her first granddaughter, Emilia Marie a few weeks before her passing.

Kelly was a great mother, a wonderful and loving daughter, sister, and wife, and most of all a proud grandmother. Kelly’s greatest traits were her compassion, empathy and willingness to help others in their time of need. She was a wonderful friend, maintaining relationships with many people from her childhood, including beloved friends Cassandra, Kim, Laurie, and Cindy.

Kelly was preceded in death by her parents, Dennis and Beulah Jorgenson, and her sister, Debra (Dennis) Miller. She is survived by her husband Mohamed Mandour, her son Adam, his wife Sydney and their daughter Emilia. She is also survived by her sister Denise (Jim) Potter, her brother Michael (Barbara) Jorgenson, and brother-in-law Dennis (Linda) Miller, as well as her nieces and nephews Brandon Miller, Justin Miller, Trent (Nicole) Jorgenson, Stephanie Jorg-enson, Zachary (Ashley) Jorgenson, Jamie Potter, John Potter, and Anna (Terrell) Potter Clifford.

Kelly was a great soul and will be missed dearly by all. We celebrate her life and the precious moments she was in ours.

For donations in her memory please give to her favorite charity, The American Diabetes Asso-ciation (www.diabetes.org) in lieu of flowers.

Arrangements were with the J.H. Lynner Funeral Home www.jhlynner.com