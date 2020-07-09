Kathryn Ann Keeler (Kaley) age 78 of Chokio, MN passed away on July 6, 2020 due to complications of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia. A private family mass of the Christian burial will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Chokio, MN on Saturday, July 11, 2020.

Kathy was born on January 30th 1942 to William and Myrtle (Sirr) Kaley. She graduated valedictorian from Chokio High School in 1960. She married Raymond Keeler in 1962. They farmed south of Chokio where Kathy was a gifted homemaker. The couple moved to Chokio in 2003 where she cherished her frequent local outings with her friends.

She was an active member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Chokio serving as religion teacher, sacristan, and council member. When on the farm she was a member of the Stevens Township Homemaker’s club. She played golf and never passed up a chance to play bridge. She was never a member of the Red Hats Society.

Kathy was best known for her minivan adventures. She rarely missed her grandchildren’s events. Although, she often voiced that she could have judged the skating and rodeos better—and she could have. She never hid her nervousness and cheered exuberantly. She was known as Grandma to many rodeo contestants.

She is survived by her husband Raymond of Chokio; daughters Rae Ann Keeler-Aus (John) of Granite Falls, MN; Karen Gustafson (Bruce) of Hanley Falls, MN and Jennifer Keeler (Jason Bennett) of Lake Elmo, MN; her brother William (Lenore) Kaley of Chokio, sister-in-law Dorothy Maanum (Toby) of Johnson, and Lorraine Keeler of Two Harbors. Grandchildren Tanner (Lonissa), Danielle (Maverick) and Braelee Aus (Tyler); Teagan (Newt), Gannon (Faith), and Brevin Gustafson; Julia Bennett, great-grandchildren Bristol and Rowan Aus and Vera Fiene and many cherished nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents William and Myrtle; sister and brother-in-law Dot and Smokey Sorensen; brother-in-law Wayne Keeler; brother-in-law James Keeler.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the Chokio First Responders.