Here is a message from Chris Waetcher of Tri-Valley Opportunity Council’s energy assistance program who received a grant in 2020 from the United Way of Crookston.

“Hi, my name is Chris and I represent the energy assistance program operated by Tri-Valley Opportunity Council in Crookston, MN.

During the winter months, safe heating is essential to the health and safety of our community. Unfortunately, many of your friends and neighbors are not able to provide consistent heat in their home. When this happens, the risk of developing health related issues create a serious impact on their quality of life.

A large portion our clients are seniors, persons with disabilities and families with young children. These groups often face higher health risk factors. Many need to make difficult financial choices every month and may not able to pay for fuel oil, propane, utility bills or a furnace repair. These choices create dangerous situations for both clients, their families and our community.

United Way has been very generous providing Tri-Valley a pool of emergency funds to assist many of our clients who encounter a life-altering event.

Over the past 5 years, with the help of United Way of Crookston, the Reach Out for Warmth program has been able to assist over 100 local families’ during a difficult life-altering event and support the health and well-being of your fellow residents who may have fallen on hard times.

The energy assistance program and Tri-Valley would like to say “THANK YOU” to the United Way for the support we receive for our clients!

Your donations truly make a difference in our community.”