Three members of the Crookston Eagles Club were recently elected to serve on the Minnesota State Aerie Executive Board.

Randy Beggs was installed as Worthy State President for the Minnesota Eagles. Beggs will preside over the State for the 2020-2021 Fraternal year.

Jake Fee was appointed Secretary/Treasurer of the Membership, which is a three-year term. He was also reappointed as Assistant State Aerie Secretary.

Bruce Meyer continues to serve as State Aerie Treasurer for the 2020-2021 Fraternal year.