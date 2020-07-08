The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is actively seeking information about an incident that occurred Tuesday evening around 9 p.m. near County Road 10 and 160th Avenue SE on a report of a downed power line caused by an apparent motor vehicle accident.

They responded to the intersection at approximately 9:06 p.m. on July 7 on a report of a downed power line crossing the road. Upon investigation, the downed power line was due to an apparent motor vehicle accident and the vehicle appeared to have struck the power pole, said a media release. The vehicle reportedly left the area after the crash.

Wild Rice Electric responded and tended to the damaged line. This case will be under investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 218-281-0431.