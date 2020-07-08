RiverView's North Clinic will return to its regular hours of 7 am to 7 pm beginning July 13. The Clinic is also open from 9 am to 1 pm on weekends.

"As visits continue to pick up in the Clinic, we want our patients to have the convenience of same day appointments and our extended hours of 7 am to 7 pm allowing more options for our community," shared Amy Seaver, director of Clinics.

As always, RiverView continues to keep the well-being of its patients and staff its top priority during the COVID-19 pandemic. The following restrictions are in effect to assure the safety of everyone at RiverView facilities:

Patients will continue to wait in their vehicles until their provider is ready to see them, rather than in the waiting room.

For the comfort of patients, one companion/visitor is allowed with each patient in all outpatient areas, including Clinics, Diagnostic Imaging, Laboratory Services, Rehab Services, Emergency Department, and with anyone having outpatient surgery. One visitor is allowed with each patient staying in the hospital, except for any area designated a COVID-19 unit. Visitors must be over the age of 18.

Visitors must wear a face mask (cloth or surgical) when in RiverView facilities at all times. Visitors are asked to bring their own masks.

All visitors will continue to be screened according to current guidelines. If the visitor has a temperature or screens positive to any screening questions, he/she is not allowed to visit.

Do not visit if you are sick. As a reminder, if you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, call RiverView's Coronavirus Nurse Screening Hotline at 218-470-7983 before visiting any of our locations.