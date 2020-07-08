Crookston Parks & Recreation’s sole summer program, Skills and Drills, started this week.

The program concentrates on baseball and softball skills as well as other sporting activities to help kids develop technique as well as mobility and motor skills. Throwing, catching, running, hand-eye coordination and foot coordination are just a few elements being worked on said Parks & Rec Administrative Assistant in an email to parents.

With their current number of registrations, they were able to expand the program to four days a week versus the previously-planned two days.

Upon arrival, temperature screenings and symptom checks are done each day for both staff and participants, plus social distancing guidelines followed.