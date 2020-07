City Council and Ways & Means Committee to meet Monday, July 13.

The City of Crookston will spray for mosquitoes on Wednesday, July 8 beginning at 6 p.m. The entire town will be sprayed, weather permitting.

Crookston City Council will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, July 13 at City Hall in the Council Chambers. Immediately following, the Ways & Means Committee will meet. The possibility of a closed session exists with both Council and Ways & Means meetings.