Redwood County Highway (CSAH) 101 and (CSAH) 6 bridges over the Minnesota River are currently closed for construction and more traffic is using the CSAH 17 Bridge, also known as the Gold Mine Bridge.

The Gold Mine Bridge is an old, narrow, weight posted truss bridge. It has been reported heavy truck traffic exceeding the weight limit, including loaded semis, have been using this bridge.

This represents a significant safety hazard to the overweight vehicles and threatens the integrity of the bridge. Even though the bridge is in good condition for its age, state and federal funding will likely not be available to replace the bridge due to its historic nature and distance to the river crossings.

To protect public safety, preserve the life of the bridge and to mitigate the danger the following restrictions have been implemented.

Vertical clearance boards have been installed to limit the height of passing vehicles to 8’ 6”, a five ton maximum per vehicle and a speed limit of 10 miles per hour.

Motorists can expect to see appropriate displays around the bridge.

The CSAH 6 project is progressing well. The pavement edge drains from Delhi to the river are complete. The project is anticipated to be completed around the middle of August.

The CSAH 101 Bridge is also progressing well. The old deck, beams and south abutment have been removed. Piling for the south abutment will be placed soon, with bridge completion anticipated by winter.

For a complete list of Redwood County Highway projects, along with road closures, the public is encouraged to visit redwoodcounty-mn.us/departments/highway-department, or call the highway department at (507) 637-4056.