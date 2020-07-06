The City of Montevideo Public Works building is one step closer to becoming a reality. On Monday evening, the Montevideo Planning Commission met on Monday evening to discuss and approve the site plan for the proposed project. The meeting was held at the Montevideo Community Center.

The site plan for the nearly $4 million project was prepared by Kodet Architectural Group. Sean Leintz, project manager, joined the meeting via Zoom.

The new Public Works building will replace a decades-old building which is not only too small to meet the needs of the current Public Works Department, but is greatly outdated.

The meeting was called to order at 6 p.m. by Planning Commission Chair Todd Hay. Montevideo City Manager Robert Wolfington proceeded to read the details of the project which included various regulations and requirements.

The 134-foot by 175-foot structure will located at 2255 East Ashmore Ave., which is to the north of the Jenni-O Turkey Store on the east side of Montevideo.

The new Public Works building will be used for city maintenance operations, vehicle parking and repair, and Public Works storage.

Montevideo Public Works Director Aaron Blom was present at Monday evening’s meeting. He said: “This building is much needed; it’s been long overdue.”

According to Leintz, speaking via Zoom, groundbreaking could take place soon. “I talked with RJM this morning, and it sounds like mid-July they will be getting out there to break ground,” he said. (RJM is the lead contractor for the project, with various subcontractors lined up to help.)

Chairman Hay said: “Good! The sooner it gets started the better chance of having it up by winter,” to which Leintz replied: “We’ll see things move quickly once they get started.”

A motion was made and seconded to approve the site plan, and the site plan was unanimously approv­ed by the commission.

After the meeting, Wolfington said: “We have a meeting with the contractor on July 1, so that will give us an idea of when their people will be here and ground will be broken.”