Avenue of Flags on July 4

After many years of service to the Avenue of Flags project, local veteran Jerry Piehl decided it was time to turn it over to a new project caretaker. Suzanne Kral, Sleepy Eye Honor Guard member, agreed to take on the project.

“According to the list we have, the first flags were placed in 1987,” said Kral. “Jerry Piehl, Ralph Grundmeyer, and Aut Seidl all worked over the years to start and maintain the Avenue of Flags. Jerry has been in charge for a long time now and we are all appreciative of his service.”

The project was started under the auspices of the local VFW post and over the years has become a joint interest of the local service organizations — the VFW, American Legion, Honor Guard, and the Servicemen’s Club.

Kral said families are generally made aware of the project when making funeral arrangements for their veteran family member. She said anyone wanting more information may call the Servicemen’s Club, 794-7391, and leave a message asking to have her call them back.

Kral said the flags will be displayed on Saturday, July 4, weather permitting—the forecast looks good—and anyone is welcome to help.

“We will start at 6 a.m. Saturday,” said Kral, “and we always welcome volunteers to help us put the flags out.”