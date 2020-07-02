State Patrol says driver came over a small hill crest and struck the bicyclist from Gonvick.

A bicyclist was seriously injured Wednesday when he was struck by a vehicle in Polk County.

The Minnesota State Patrol reports that Warren Zayne Thompson, 16, of Gonvick suffered life-threatening injuries.

The call came in at approximately 7:43 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Minnesota Highway 92 and 410th Ave. SE in Eden Township of Polk County. According to the State Patrol, James William Hutchinson, 78, of Thief River Falls was eastbound on Highway 92 in a 2005 Buick LeSabre when he came over a small hill crest and struck Thompson, who was also eastbound on his bike.

Hutchinson was not injured. His passenger, Virginia Faye Wells, 92, of Goodridge, was also not hurt.