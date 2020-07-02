Incidents occurred on June 27 and June 30.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information about a “suspicious” man in Fosston who on two recent occasions reportedly asked females if they wanted a ride. In both incidents the females declined the offer, but he continued to ask to give them a ride before leaving the area.

In both instances the male is described as white, heavy-set with a white beard and approximately 60 years old.

There are two different descriptions of the vehicle he was driving. In one report, he was driving a tan SUV and in the other report he was driving a teal pickup.

The first incident occurred on Saturday afternoon, June 27 and the second occurred on the morning of Tuesday, June 30.

If anyone has any information that might assist in the investigation, they’re asked to call the PCSO at 281-0431.