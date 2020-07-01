Betsy Snyder, clerk/treasurer for the City of Milroy, has been elected as secretary for the Municipal Clerks and Finance Officers Association of Minnesota (MCFOA) for 2020-21.

The election was held during the association’s annual meeting held May 29, 2020.

The MCFOA was established in 1937 in order to promote professional standards for city clerks and finance officers.

Today, the association is 900-plus members strong and provides educational as well as networking opportunities through regional meetings, its annual conference and continuing education workshops for its certification programs.

Snyder has been employed by the City of Milroy since 1994. She has also served as clerk for Westline Township since 1992.

Snyder earned the designation of Minnesota Certified Municipal Clerk (MCMC) from the MCFOA in 2006 and went on to earn the Minnesota Master Municipal Clerk designation in 2017.

She also holds the designation of Certified Municipal Clerk (CMC) from the International Institute of Municipal Clerks (IIMC) which she earned in 2017.