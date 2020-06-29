Summer is now in full swing and luckily the governor lifted some restrictions so that we are able to get the aquatic center opened.

Summer is now in full swing and luckily the governor lifted some restrictions so that we are able to get the aquatic center opened. Along with the aquatic center being allowed to open comes a bunch of new rules and regulations that need to be followed, therefore things at the aquatic center are going to look a little different this year. Those of you that visit the aquatic center can help us keep it open, by abiding by all the new rules and regulations, that have been put in place to help keep everyone safe.

The two construction projects in town are moving along as scheduled, thanks to the dry weather we have been having. Utility work in the south part of town has been completed and they are working on getting the streets ready for curb, gutter, and sidewalk. Once concrete work is complete they will be preparing for the asphalt surface. Utility work has resumed on 3rd Avenue NE and North Street NE. From there, those crews plan to move to the frontage roads along Highway 4 North.

On the 12th Avenue project, the watermain has been bored under the railroad tracks and stubbed out the north side. The railroad switch base and ditch banks have been built and shaped. By the middle of July, crews plan to move in and start on the rest of the underground utility work, as well as begin to build the stormwater holding pond.

The current pandemic has created many challenges that many of us have to deal with. As a public utility we want to continue to work with our customers that are facing financial hardships due to COVID-19. If you are behind on your utility bill, please contact us to set up a payment plan, so that we are not forced to disconnect any services. The last thing we want is to have customers fall so far behind that it becomes almost impossible to get caught up. Those who do not contact us, leave us no choice but to disconnect service until the past due utility bill is payed or a payment plan is set up and agreed upon.

As always if you have any questions or concerns feel free to contact me at 794-4371.