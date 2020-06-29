Northland Community & Technical College will join the colleges and universities of Minnesota State by freezing tuition for the fall semester. Classes are set to begin on-campus and online on August 24.

Minnesota State Chancellor Devinder Malhotra announced Wednesday, June 17, the system’s board of trustees agreed to freeze tuition for all Minnesota State colleges and universities for the fall 2020 semester which includes Northland’s campuses in East Grand Forks and Thief River Falls, MN.

“The undergraduate tuition freeze for fall semester is a sign of our commitment to affordability and a compelling incentive for students,” said chancellor Malhotra. “Every one of our 30 colleges and seven universities stands ready to welcome students back fall semester and are prepared to help them achieve their educational goals -- whether they are just starting college, continuing on their educational journey, or going back to school to retool their skills for new job opportunities.”

Northland’s President Dennis Bona expressed a similar message. “In these times of insecurity, we hope to be a stabilizing factor in the community and be demonstrative of our mission to help all students attain their educational goals. This freeze in tuition is just a small example of the

measures Northland is taking to assure students we are conscious of the hardships many are facing and are working hard to provide them a safe and quality learning environment when they return this fall.”

Tuition at the colleges and universities of Minnesota State is the lowest of all higher education options in Minnesota, starting at approximately $5,000 per year at the 30 Minnesota State colleges and $8,000 a year at the seven state universities before scholarships or other aid. The move to freeze undergraduate tuition for fall semester will keep rates at the level charged for fiscal year 2020.

To further assist students financially, Minnesota State plans to expand its Workforce Development Scholarship Program this fall, offering nearly 2,200 scholarships worth $2,500 each to students who enroll in programs leading to high demand occupations in health care services, advanced manufacturing, information technology, transportation, early childhood education, and agriculture.

The Northland Community & Technical College Foundation will be awarding over $175,000 in Workforce Development Scholarships for this fall.

