The boy was driving a Polaris Ranger.

One child has died and another has been injured in the crash of an off-road vehicle in Cass County.



The 11-year-old boy driving the Polaris Ranger lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a ditch near Buffalo Sunday afternoon, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.



The boy died at the scene. A 14-year-old female passenger was taken to Sanford Hospital in Fargo.