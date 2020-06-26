A late rally helped Willmar escape with a 5-2 win over Wabasso in recent Cornbelt League baseball action held recently.

The Jaxx (1-2) led 2-1 heading into the seventh where the Rails managed to tie the score. They then added the go ahead run in the eighth and two more in the ninth to secure the victory.

Redwood Falls native Kyle Lechner pitched well in a no-decision, going 4 2/3 innings and allowing just one run and striking out four. Ryan Liebl took the loss in relief, striking out three batters in 2 1/3 innings.

Sam Guetter led the Jaxx offensively going 2-for-3 with a solo home run in the first inning, and Carter Guetter was 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and an RBI in the third inning.

CJ Theis, Caleb Frericks, Bryant Haas, DJ Argetsinger and Colby Wall also collected hits.

The Jaxx then hosted an unbeaten Milroy Yankee squad Father’s Day (June 21) and were overpowered in a 13-0 loss.

Wall had the lone hit for the Jaxx who saw the Yankees take an early 6-0 lead and put the game away with six more in the seventh.

Liebl, Wall, Lechner, Ti Trost and Adryen Tietz all saw action on the hill in the loss.

The Jaxx hosted Lamberton Wednesday and will welcome Sacred Heart (1:30 p.m.) and Granite Falls (5 p.m.) for a doubleheader June 28.

- Photo courtesy of A&T Photography