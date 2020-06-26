Editor’s Note: The RVHS Class of 2020 held its graduation ceremony May 31. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the community was not able to attend the ceremony. Over the next several editions, the Gazette will be bringing some of those graduates to you. This is your chance to meet the graduates.

When Makale Prescott was young he lived in the southwest region of the United States.

“I started Kindergarten in Tucson, Ariz.,” he explained, adding he also spent all of fifth grade and a part of sixth grade there, too.

With the exception of those times, Prescott was a student in the Redwood Area School District.

“I have been a part of this district for a total of 10-and-a-half years,” he added.

During that time in the local school district, Prescott has been involved in a variety of activities, including cross country, golf, track, speech, and he did stats for the track team and was vice-president of the senior class. Yet, it was in theater where Prescott found his niche as a student.

“I wanted to try out for the play and be an actor like my cousin, Justus Probst, so I auditioned and got to be a lion in the production of ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream,’” explained Prescott. “I really enjoyed theater. Everyone involved with it was amazing to be around.”

Prescott stuck with theater but in a different way.

Prescott joined the stage crew and later was promoted to lighting and sound team captain where he oversaw all lighting and sound effects.

For Prescott, “anything with theater was a great time. Hanging out with those that were involved in putting on a show was a lot of fun.”

For the underclassmen, Prescott offered “if you mess up don’t be afraid to laugh at yourself.”

Prescott admitted the way his senior year ended was disappointing, but he is excited for summer and the next phase of his life to start.

Prescott plans to attend the College of Southern Nevada to study photography, adding he is also considering a degree in landscape design.

The son of Gabe and Kara Prescott indicated he has a lot of fond memories from high school, but added being accepted to schools like the University of Alaska and the University Manitoba was something he will always remember.

“I hope to get there one day, but it’s not the right time now,” he added.