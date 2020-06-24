The Sleepy Eye Family Aquatic Center opened for the summer on Tuesday, June 23.

The Sleepy Eye Family Aquatic Center opened for the summer on Tuesday, June 23, and a small crew of little kids got right in the action. With a new schedule and special guidelines, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, SEFAC is open daily. Sessions from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.; and 4 to 6 p.m. Visitors may attend one session per day to allow for proper social distancing — which the pals pictured below are demonstrating as they enjoy their first dip in the pool of the summer.