Starting June 22, the Villa St. Vincent and The SUMMIT Apartments will be able to welcome outdoor visitation with the residents of the skilled nursing facility and Summit tenants following recommended guidelines from the Minnesota Department of Health.

Executive Director Judy Hulst told the Times visits will be by appointment only at this time as staff members have to available for the entire visit.

“Our residents and staff are very excited to begin these visits,” Hulst stated.

Villa/Summit visit guidelines are as follows:

• Visits may only occur in an outdoor area where at least six (6) feet of physical distance can be maintained from other individuals. No visits are permitted in the facility.

• Activity staff will be available on The Summit to assist with the visitation guidance Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. All visits must be made by appointment in advance of the visit. Please plan on the visit being 20 minutes or less.

• Activity staff will be available Monday-Friday on the skilled nursing facility side from 9:30-11 a.m. and from 1-4 p.m. Please plan on the visit being 20 minutes or less. Note from the Villa/Summit: “We would hope to extend those hours in the near future, however, the visits must be with staff present therefore the hours are limited at this time.”

• Upon arriving at the facility, visitors must proceed into the Skilled Care Unit door where a staff member will take your temperature, ask you some questions, and log your visit. After you have checked in, a staff member will let the activities staff know that you are available, and will assist the resident or tenant to be brought to you. Note: For Memory Care residents, the visitation will likely be in the MCU courtyard and, after completion of the screening at the skilled door, you will likely be asked to drive around to the fenced-in area where a staff member will allow entrance for the visit.

• If visiting a Summit Apartment tenant, please drive over to The Summit entry after the screening and a Summit staff member and the tenant will meet you at the door and bring you to an outdoor designated place for your visit.

• All visitors will be asked to complete a screening questionnaire and temperature check at the skilled care entrance, regardless of whether you are visiting a resident in the skilled care or the assisted living apartments.

• For your protection, we need to have you use hand sanitizer and wear a face masks prior to the visit and keep the face mask on at all times during your visit. The staff member present will have sanitizer available.

The following visitors are not permitted:

• Visitors who have had close contact with a COVID-19 positive person in the prior 14 days.

• Visitors who have tested positive for COVID-19 or who have had symptoms of COVID-19, such as a cough, fever, or shortness of breath, until 10 days have passed since their first symptoms and three days have passed since their fever resolved.

• Visitors who are currently ill.

“We continue to encourage visits that take place using alternative methods of communication such as the telephone and Zoom/Skype/Facetime,” said Hulst in a letter to resident/tenant families. “Many thanks for your patience and cooperation.”

For questions or to set up a visit of The Summit apartments, you may contact Kathy Hanson at (218) 289-0760 or at the facility at (218) 281-3424.

For questions or to set up a visit with a resident in the skilled nursing facility, you can use the Sign Up Genius on the Villa St. Vincent website (www.villastvincent.org) or call Karen Swatlowski at (218) 281-3424.