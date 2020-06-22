Significant rainfall occurred in Crookston Saturday afternoon causing overland flooding like outside Crookston Fuel and Ampride Convenience Mart near Highway 75 South.

After the Times posted a storm photo on Facebook, readers commented with how much rain they received...

Suzie Kaiser’s rain gauge measured 2.5 inches, Kari Sinks said they received 1.75 inches on Washington Avenue, and Cindy Olson said they got 2.25 inches in their backyard. Former Crookston resident Brian Blavat stated, “If that was snow, it would’ve been 25-30 inches. Count your blessings!”