With grant funds provided by the United Way of Crookston in 2020, RiverView Care Center was able to complete their whirlpool bathtub project. Fundraising for the project was nearly a year in the making, and required the patience and hard work of RiverView staff members, said a media release.

“With funds raised from the RiverView Auxiliary, RiverView Foundation, a private donor, and The United Way, we were able to meet our goal in April of 2020.”

“As RiverView Care Center is the home to many residents we strive to meet the preferences of our residents by giving them the choice of how they would like to bathe, what times, and how frequently. An additional bathing room allows us to provide resident centered care through resident choice.”

“The location of the new whirlpool tub provides a shorter distance of transporting our residents to the whirlpool room. This gives our staff the ability to be more efficient in completing more than one bath at a time now that we have two whirlpool bathtubs, and giving residents more choice as to what their preference is on bathing times. The lifts that also accompany this new whirlpool tub would allow for safer resident handling in and out of the bathtub.”

“It is the goal of RiverView Care Center to provide an individualized, safe bathing experience for each one of our residents. For residents with dementia, the bathing experience can be a time for calm, warmth and relaxation. With the new whirlpool bathtub addition, we look forward to making this a reality, and expect that this whirlpool bathtub will touch the lives of residents for many years to come.”