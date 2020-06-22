Northland is set to virtually host Minnesota State Week on its East Grand Forks and Thief River Falls campuses June 22-26. Thirty state colleges and seven state universities of the Minnesota State system will participate in this second annual event.

During this notable week, Northland will be offering virtual information sessions with admissions, academic advising, and financial aid professionals as well as virtual tours to help students and their families gather advice and have their questions answered on the college admissions and enrollment process.

As has been the case for twelve months, there is no fee to apply for admission to Northland, however, financing a college education can seem daunting at best. Students should feel confident that they are getting the best return on this investment.

Those that apply for admission, request program information, or take a virtual tour of Northland during this week will be eligible to register for the Northland is a Go Scholarship . One $500 scholarship will be awarded on each of Northland’s campuses.

Minnesota State Week is open for recent high school graduates, workforce professionals, and anyone looking to get an in-depth look at Northland’s 80+ program offerings.

For more, go to northlandcollege.edu/mnstateweek.