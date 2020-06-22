During the Superintendent’s report, Dr. Jeremy Olson told the Crookston School Board Monday that the most recent enrollment information showed the school district saw an increase of 70 “average daily membership” (ADM) numbers which means there was an increase in students during the 2019-2020 school year. Olson said over the last 20 years there have only been three increases in enrollment and the last year showed the largest increase.

“We’ve seen open enrollment ‘in’ go up and open enrollment ‘out’ go down,” Olson added. “We’ve seen some really nice progress there and we want to continue the forward progress we’re making.”

Note: Olson told the Times that the ADM is the sum for all students of the number of days in the district’s school year that each student is enrolled, divided by the number of days school is in session. A “weighted” count of students in ADM is used to calculate state aid and local tax levies.

Olson also mentioned to the school board that July will be a “real taxing month” as the district prepares for three different scenarios for the 2020-2021 school year which could include in-person learning for all students, a hybrid model with strict social distancing and capacity limits, or distance learning only.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz’s office, in consultation with the MN Department of Health (MDH) and MN Department of Education (MDE) will determine and announce the scenario model under which schools may reopen for the 2020-21 school year based on state COVID-19 metrics by the week of July 27.

“Future decisions to increase or loosen restrictions will be made if COVID-19 metrics at the local, regional or state level worsen or improve,” says the MDH 2020-2021 Planning Guide for Schools which was recently released. “Schools may choose to implement strategies that are more restrictive than the scenario established by the state, but may not choose to implement plans for a scenario that is less restrictive.”