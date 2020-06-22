MINNESOTA STATE UNIVERSITY MOORHEAD

The following students have been named to the Minnesota State University Moorhead dean’s list in recognition of academic achievement spring semester 2020. Students must maintain a 3.25 or higher grade point average and carry 12 graded credits to qualify for the honor.

• Elysa Christensen - Art Education, Crookston High School, Crookston

• Elise Erdmann - Elementary Inclusive Education, Crookston High School, Crookston

• Hellanna Gunstinson - Social Work, Fisher Secondary School, Crookston

• Cameron Harren - Entertainment Industries and Technology, Crookston High School, Crookston

• Joseph Koenig - Physical Education, Developmental Adapted Physical Education, Crookston High School, Crookston

• Zachary Lutz - Commercial Music, Musical Theatre, Crookston High School, Crookston

• Elizabeth McDonald - Speech/Language/Hearing Science, Fisher Secondary School, Fisher

• Mathia Morlan - Economics, Crookston High School, Crookston

• Bethany Newquist - Film Studies, Crookston High School, Crookston

• Hailey Spivey - Speech/Language/Hearing Science, Crookston High School, Crookston

• Marybeth Stortroen- Theatre Arts, Climax-Shelly School, Climax

• Hannah Street - Health & Medical Sciences, Crookston High School, Crookston



UNIVERSITY OF NORTH DAKOTA

The University of North Dakota’s Office of the Registrar recently issued its Spring 2020 Deans List and President’s Roll of Honor.

UND Dean’s List

• Jenna Porter, Crookston

• Marie Sandman, Crookston

• Macy Strem, Crookston

• Christopher Veenstra, Crookston

• Eric Ness, Fisher

• Bailee Scheer, Fisher

• Mikayla Vasek, Fisher

• Demetria Slyt, Climax

• Levi Roggenbuck, Mentor

• Tyra Wilson, Mentor



2020 President’s Role of Honor

• Carter Mosher, Beltrami

• Jacob Neufeld, Beltrami

• Jenna Porter, Crookston

• Keeley Iverson, Fisher

• Eric Ness, Fisher

• Bailee Scheer, Fisher

• Madison Schmitz, Fisher

• Wendy Sorenson, Fisher

• Mikayla Vasek, Fisher

• Levi Roggenbuck, Mentor

• Tyra Wilson, Mentor



NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY

Area Minnesota students were among 1,845 graduates to receive their degrees from North Dakota State University in spring 2020.

• Milton Ruben Fernandez, BSCPRE Computer Engineering, Crookston

• Shannon Lorraine Kaiser, MPH Public Health, Crookston

• Elias David Walski, BS Criminal Justice, Crookston