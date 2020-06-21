There may be a smile on more of the faces of the people in Redwood Falls very soon.

Should the current plans come to fruition the way Ross Nachreiner, city parks and recreation department director, hopes, the aquatic center will be open to the community as of June 29.

Nachreiner once again met with the Redwood Falls city council to provide an update on the progress as it relates to the local amenity, and he offered the council some good news based on decisions handed down from the state.

According to Nachreiner, the state made a 180-degree turn in early June, which allowed for the opening of pools.

For the recreation department the work of preparing for the opening began, and Nachreiner said he is facing the reality that some of the lifeguards that would have worked at the aquatic center are no longer available.

That has created an issue for the city, he added, and for pool operations. During the opening week of the aquatic center – June 29-July 5 – the hours of operation are from 1:30-6 p.m.

Hours will adjusted during the rest of the summer to accommodate swimming lessons. The facility will limit to 200 people at any one time.

Find more at redwoodareacommunitycenter.com.

In other action during its June 16 meeting, the Redwood Falls city council:

• Appointed Dan Kates to serve on the Redwood Falls police commission.

• Officially adopted the city’s COVID-19 preparedness plan.

• Approved the repayment of $263,805 in loan entitlement funds to the City of Rushford. Those funds were transferred to the City of Redwood Falls for its seven bay hangar project at the airport.