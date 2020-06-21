Minnesota Highway 19 will be reduced to one lane from Fil-Mor Drive east of Morton to 370th Street west of Franklin, beginning this coming Monday (June 22). Crews will be completing erosion control work through the week.

A flagging operation will be in effect, and motorists may encounter short delays. Watch for orange cones.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation reminds motorists to:

• Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution

• Stay alert; work zones constantly change

• Watch for workers and slow moving equipment

• Obey posted speed limits; the fine for a work zone violation is $300

• Minimize distractions behind the wheel

• Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times

For road condition and travel information, call 511 or visit www.511.mn.org.

- Image courtesy of the Internet Public Domain