Secretary of State Steve Simon recently released a statement urging Minnesotans to rise to the challenge to become poll workers, on the heels of serious issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We need Minnesotans to step up to become poll workers this year. It’s no secret that our usual poll workers, some of whom have done outstanding work for decades, tend to be older, but this year, those friends and neighbors are the ones who are most susceptible to COVID-19. We need others to take their place. The polling places will be safe and clean, with masks, wipes and hand sanitizer for every poll worker,” said Simon. “The time to serve your community is now. If you’re able, become a poll worker to keep elections fair, orderly, and secure for all.”

Minnesota needs about 30,000 poll workers to work at more than 3,000 polling places around the state.

Individuals can apply from age 16, and some counties pay up to $20 per hour. Training for poll workers begins in mid-summer.

Contact your local county elections office to sign up.

Secretary Simon continues to encourage eligible Minnesota voters to apply for absentee ballots.

A total of 70,617 Minnesotans have requested ballots as of June 11.

Use the online absentee ballot request tool to be able to vote from home.

All eligible Minnesota voters may request an absentee ballot for the primary and general elections at mnvotes.org.

The online application will ask for an e-mail address and an identification number, either a Minnesota-issued driver's license, Minnesota ID card, or last four digits of Social Security Number.

You can check your voter registration status online.

You can also register or update your voter registration online.

Learn more at www.sos.state.mn.us.