Tuesday, June 23 is what a lot of you have been waiting for! The SEFAC will officially open on the 23rd and things will look and operate a little differently than what we have been used to in the past.

Our hours this summer are the following: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week, but with sessions at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., and 4 to 6 p.m. There will be cleaning between each session. You will only be able to attend one session each day, due to the maximum capacity at this time being 190 patrons for each session due to the COVID order.

We will not be able to offer swimming lessons this year (private lessons may be an option, we will keep you posted). There will be open lap swim on Monday and Friday from 8 to 9 a.m. and 6:15 to 7:15 p.m., as well as water aerobics Tuesday-Wednesday-Thursday from 8 to 9 a.m. and 6:15 to 7:15 p.m., beginning Monday, June 29.

We offer daily admission at $4, which is for everyone entering the facility (if you are a spectator we will ask that you watch from outside the fence). We will sell season passes for families ($140) or individuals ($80). Family passes only include immediate family members. We also offer punch cards in increments of 10 visits for $30 for those who are residents of Sleepy Eye and $35 for non-residents. Lap swim and aerobics will be $3 for each day or we encourage you to buy a punch card which would give you 10 visits.

The lobby of the pool will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. this Wednesday-Thursday-Friday, June 17 to 19) to purchase any of these passes, along with signing a waiver to help speed the entry process beginning Tuesday.

Social distancing will be expected throughout the facility inside and out! We are asking you, the public, to help us out by reading the guidelines that will be posted at the SEFAC. Here are a few of them: When entering the facility, there will be one door to use for entering and one to leave if leaving before session ends, you will not be able to bring any type of toys, lockers will not be available to secure valuables, please bring your own chairs as we will not be providing them at this time, you will need to make sure to be the 6 feet apart from other people/families throughout the facility, and masks are encouraged when not in the water but not required.

No coolers/food/beverages from outside will be allowed, as the concession stand will be available with items sold in a wrapper or container that you will open on your own. The concession stand is a privilege we provide and if we find that we are having to pick up after you because you are not throwing items in the garbage after you are finished we will close the concession stand for the safety of our employees and patrons.

When your session ends we will ask that you all exit through the gate over by the lap pool to prevent any meeting in the lobby — the guards will direct you accordingly.

If you would like to stay updated throughout the summer or have any questions, visit our Facebook page or call the aquatic center at 794-9501. Please note, all closings/cancellations will be listed on our Facebook page and available on our answering machine at the Sleepy Eye Family Aquatic Center.