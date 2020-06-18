Governor signed measure into law earlier this spring.

On April 15, Governor Tim Walz signed into law the Alec Smith Insulin Affordability Act, which created the Minnesota Insulin Safety Net Program.

The overall program, which begins July 1, allows eligible individuals to apply for an “urgent need” supply (30-days) of insulin with a valid prescription (the Urgent Need Insulin Safety Net Program). These eligible individuals can also apply for the Continuing Need Insulin Safety Net Program which provides up to 12 months of insulin.

For more information about the Insulin Assistance Program, contact certified MNsure Navigators Nancy Ramon at 800-820-7263, or Mitch Bakken at 800-584-7020 or visit https://mn.gov/boards/pharmacy/insulinsafetynetprogram/.