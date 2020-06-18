The annual event (National Night Out) held the first Tuesday in August gathers neighborhoods and public safety personnel together for an evening to promote safe communities.

Night to Unite, an annual event in Crookston held the first Tuesday in August at Central Park, has been postponed to 2021. Crookston Police Chief Paul Biermaier said the “Night to Unite Organization” suggested agencies postpone it to the first week in October, but that will not happen for Crookston for multiple reasons.



“In addition to potential pandemic concerns, as we all know, planning an event in this part of the country for the fall is not the best idea with harvest and potential unfavorable weather,“ Biermaier explained. “We hope to have it again in 2021.”